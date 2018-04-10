BBC Sport - John Lambie tributes as former Partick Thistle and Hamilton boss dies
Lambie: A true football character
- From the section Scottish
Former Partick Thistle player Danny Lennon is among those paying tribute to John Lambie.
David Currie profiles the former Partick Thistle and Hamilton Accies manager, who has died aged 77.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired