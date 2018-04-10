Mick McCarthy: Ipswich Town manager leaves club before planned departure
-
- From the section Ipswich
Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has left the club, four games before his planned departure at the end of the season.
More to follow.
Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has left the club, four games before his planned departure at the end of the season.
More to follow.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired