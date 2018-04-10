Champions League: Liverpool came through whirlwind v Man City - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool reached their first Champions League semi-final for 10 years

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side "came through the whirlwind" as they beat Manchester City at the Etihad to seal their place in the last four of the Champions League.

Leading 3-0 from the first leg, the Reds fell behind at the start of a first half dominated by the home side.

But the visitors battled back to win 2-1 and claim a 5-1 aggregate win.

"We scored five against Man City and only conceded one. These numbers are usually not possible," said the German.

"The boys found a solution in the second half. We had two or three opportunities in the first half already, so it was easy for me and the boys to see the development of the game. We had come through the whirlwind."

More to follow.