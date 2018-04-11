Scotland Women 3-0 Poland: Shelley Kerr says Scots 'very fortunate' to win

Shelley Kerr's Scotland Women have won three of their four World Cup qualifiers

Relieved head coach Shelley Kerr admits Scotland Women must improve on their performance against Poland to reach the 2019 World Cup finals.

Late strikes in the final 11 minutes from Zoe Ness, Claire Elmslie and Erin Cuthbert sealed a 3-0 Scottish triumph.

Lee Alexander saved a Poland penalty with the scores level, and the visitors had Paulina Dudek dismissed.

"It's a work in progress and we know that. Even though we've won the game we were very fortunate," Kerr said.

"Lee was outstanding. We need to give the players feedback on the performance because if we want to do well we need to improve."

Scotland sit second in qualifying Group 2 with nine points, having won three and lost one of their four fixtures to date.

Zoe Ness (right) scored the first of Scotland's three goals

They are six points shy of group leaders Switzerland - the only side to beat Kerr's team - who have played a game more.

When asked if she was relieved after Wednesday's win, Kerr replied: "Absolutely, because I didn't think we performed at all, and it wasn't until midway through the second half the gaps started to open up for us.

"We had to do several changes, tactically and personnel, and sometimes you just get nights like that.

"We were very nervous at the start and we didn't deal with the physical element of their game, and it's something we need to be able to do better if we want to have a good campaign."

Kerr revealed the Scots' strategy to target left-back Dudek, who had only just returned from injury, by utilising the pace and effervescence of Elmslie.

That paid off in the 76th minute, when the Pole was shown a second yellow card.

"We actually did think Dudek would get sent off when she got booked and a part of our plan was to play the ball out to that side," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"We knew she'd been injured and this was her first game back. She's not had many minutes.

"We did think if Claire got at her she would foul again. That's just football. We had a lot of joy down that side and the young players that came on did fantastic."

Player-of-the-match Alexander, 26, has been handed the gloves by Kerr following the retirement of long-standing captain Gemma Fay, who amassed over 200 caps, last summer.

Goalkeeper Lee Alexander denied Ewa Pajor from the penalty spot

The goalkeeper repaid her coach's faith with a first-half penalty save from the Poles' chief attacking threat, Ewa Pajor.

"They're a difficult team, especially up front and especially Pajor, so we knew we had to be aware of their runs in behind," Alexander said.

"We did really well as a defensive unit to limit their chances. Our attacking three have done really well at the other side to get the goals for us.

"We had been warned we would have to win our physical battles, and particularly our aerial battles, and we matched them all over the park."