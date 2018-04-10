BBC Sport - Highlights: Bosnia & Herzegovina 0-2 England

Highlights: Bosnia & Herzegovina 0-2 England

Second-half goals from Toni Duggan and Jodie Taylor give England a hard-fought 2-0 Women's World Cup qualifying victory against Bosnia & Herzegovina in Sarajevo.

MATCH REPORT: Bosnia & Herzegovina 0-2 England

