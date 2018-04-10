Phil Neville: England boss criticises 'really poor' refereeing

England women have won two of their five matches since Phil Neville's appointment

England women's head coach Phil Neville criticised "really poor" refereeing after Alex Greenwood was sent off during the 2-0 World Cup qualifying win in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Greenwood was shown a second yellow card for diving after she fell under a challenge in the 47th minute.

"The only sour point was the refereeing," Neville said of Greek official Andromachi Tsiofliki.

"One of my players gets sent off for being hacked down in the penalty area."

Victory in Sarajevo took England two points clear of Wales at the top of Group A.

On Friday, Neville was reprimanded for helping Wales player Kayleigh Green with cramp during the goalless draw at St Mary's.

Left-back Greenwood, who replaced Demi Stokes in the starting XI, fell under a challenge in the Bosnia penalty area.

Neville, taking charge of his fifth game, told BBC Radio 5 live: "She sent one of my players off for a second bookable offence, which should have been a penalty. Her first booking was for taking a quick free-kick.

"I nearly got sent to the stands on Friday for helping an opposing player with cramp.

"The thing I've learned over the last two games is that I've got to get used to this refereeing."

Toni Duggan gave England the lead in the 56th minute - shortly before Bosnia captain Amira Spahic was dismissed for a second yellow - and Jodie Taylor scored a stoppage-time penalty.

Greenwood was visibly upset as she left the pitch.

"She's obviously distraught," said Neville. "I've been in to see the referee to try and get it rescinded, because she has waited so long for an opportunity and she was brilliant in the first half, but she's got sent off and she's got a one-match ban now.

"The referee ended up telling me I had to watch my own behaviour on the touchline rather than my players. I got out of the office pretty quickly."