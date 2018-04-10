EA Sports Cup: Derry to face Shelbourne or Drogheda in quarter-finals

Aaron McEneff was on target for the Candystripes in the victory over Finn Harps

Derry City have been drawn at home against Shelbourne or Drogheda United in the EA Sports Cup quarter-finals.

Drogheda and Shelbourne occupy the top two spots in the First Division and the winners of their tie will take on City at the Brandywell on 7/8 May.

Derry progressed to the quarter-finals thanks to 2-1 victory over derby rivals Finn Harps earlier this month in Ballybofey.

Holders Dundalk will host Bohemians in the pick of the ties.

The other games see Cobh Ramblers entertain Shamrock Rovers or Longford Town while Sligo are home to Waterford or Cork City.