Ryan Edwards: Plymouth Argyle defender gets cancer all-clear from doctors

Ryan Edwards joined Plymouth from Morecambe in June 2017

Plymouth defender Ryan Edwards has said that he has been given the all-clear from doctors, three months after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The 24-year-old had made 30 appearances for the Devon club this season before having surgery in January.

He said on Twitter: "Long hard few months but I said we'd beat it and we have! It may be able to knock us down but it definitely can't keep us down!

"Thanks everyone for the support all the way through this dark time!"