Mohamed Elneny: Arsenal win appeal against midfielder's red card

Referee Andre Marriner sends off Mohamed Elneny off

Arsenal have won their appeal against midfielder Mohamed Elneny's red card in Sunday's 3-2 Premier League victory over Southampton.

Elneny, 25, was dismissed in stoppage time following a confrontation with Saints defender Cedric Soares.

The Football Association overturned the decision after an independent panel accepted the Egyptian was "wrongly dismissed for violent conduct".

Elneny is now available for Arsenal's next three Premier League matches.

The Gunners face Newcastle at St James' Park on Sunday before hosting West Ham on 22 April and travelling to Manchester United on 29 April.

Elneny was sent off moments after Saints defender Jack Stephens was dismissed for a clash with Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere in a fractious finale at Emirates Stadium.