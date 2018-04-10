Munir El Haddadi: sports court to rule on eligibility to play for Morocco

The moment that Munir El Haddadi (right) came onto the pitch to replace Koke for Spain against Macedonia in 2014

Munir El Haddadi and the Morocco Football Federation (FRMF) have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) over a Fifa ruling barring him from switching national allegiances.

The 22-year-old played as a substitute for Spain in a European Championship qualifier in September 2014 but also qualifies to play for Atlas Lions as his parents are Moroccan.

Under current Fifa regulations this appearance prevents forward El Haddadi from making such a switch.

Football's world governing body rejected an initial application from El Haddadi - currently on loan at Spanish club Alaves from Barcelona - and the FRMF on 13 March.

Cas said it has been asked ot make a decision by mid-May "in order for the player's sporting nationality to be decided prior to the commencement of the 2018 World Cup".

It will now select a panel of three arbitrators to hear the case.

"Following the hearing, the panel will deliberate and issue a decision in the form of an arbitral award," the body added.