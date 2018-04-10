John Lambie: Partick Thistle lead tributes for late former manager

Partick Thistle said the club was "deeply saddened" by the death of former manager John Lambie

Partick Thistle have paid tribute to their former manager John Lambie, who has passed away, aged 77.

Lambie, who spent three spells in charge of the club, also managed Hamilton Accies on two occasions and enjoyed a stint at Falkirk.

Partick Thistle said it was "deeply saddened" to learn of Lambie's death.

A club statement added: "The thoughts of everyone associated with Partick Thistle are with John's family and friends at this difficult time."

