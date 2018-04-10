Lincoln City: EFL Trophy win can boost promotion hopes - Danny Cowley

Lincoln City made their first trip to Wembley in the club's 133-year history

Lincoln City's Checkatrade Trophy success can serve as a springboard for a second consecutive promotion, according to boss Danny Cowley.

The Imps marked their first trip to Wembley by beating Shrewsbury Town on Sunday and are are sixth in League Two, well set for the play-offs and still in with a chance of automatic promotion.

"Football is about winning," Cowley told BBC Sport.

"It was important to win something and this competition was a chance."

Lincoln had to win eight matches to lift the EFL Trophy, a piece of silverware that Cowley said was very much in their sights as they looked to build on last season's National League title.

"We targeted it and played strong teams all the way though," the 39-year-old explained.

"We won eight games to win it and beat a number of League One teams, Everton's Under-21s, with £34m's worth of talent on the pitch that day and then Chelsea, probably double that.

"It was hard to set objectives at the start of this season after what we did last season, winning the National League and reaching the last eight of the FA Cup.

"But now we've done it, we see it as a springboard to the next step forward and that's to keep pushing on in the league."