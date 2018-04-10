BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: Toni Duggan puts England 1-0 up against Bosnia-Herzegovina

Quick-thinking Duggan puts England in front

Toni Duggan prods home from close range to put England 1-0 up in their Women's World Cup qualifier in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Follow live coverage and text updates from England's Women's World Cup qualifier in Bosnia here.

