Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Chris Hughton's Brighton side face a very tough run-in starting with Tuesday's match against Tottenham.

TEAM NEWS

Brighton midfielder Davy Propper is again absent due to his three-game suspension.

The Seagulls are also without long-term injury victims Steve Sidwell and Izzy Brown.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is expected to make changes to his side ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Danny Rose remains on the sidelines with a calf injury, while Harry Winks and Kyle Walker-Peters are also out.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "Generally if we've lost matches it's been by fine margins. We have to make sure that Saturday hasn't set us back. For us it's about being as solid as we can.

"We'll need to play well - we're at home and we know they play with a lot of possession. They've (Tottenham Hotspur) also had an outstanding year."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "After 14 games unbeaten, it was a massive, massive run for us. We played Liverpool, United, Arsenal, Chelsea and 14 games unbeaten I think the players deserve full credit.

"We are disappointed but not frustrated or sad because when we increased our level and showed our real quality we showed we can compete against Manchester City - the best team in England.

"That is why I am not concerned about the future."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton won their last home league match against Spurs, although it was back in April 1983.

Spurs have won each of their last three meetings with Brighton in all competitions.

Brighton

Three of Brighton's four home defeats this season have been against teams in the top six.

Their last five fixtures are all against teams in the top seven.

The Seagulls have conceded in each of their last 12 league games - the longest current run without a clean sheet in the division.

Glenn Murray hasn't scored in his last two home Premier League games - he last went three without a goal at the Amex in the top-flight in his first three appearances there this season.

Tottenham

Tottenham's 14-match unbeaten run in the league came to an end against Manchester City on Saturday.

Spurs have not lost to newly promoted opposition for 34 games, winning the last 16 in a row. Only Chelsea have had a longer unbeaten run against promoted sides in the competition of 63 games between 2001 and 2011.

Since the start of 2014-15, Harry Kane has scored 22 goals in 20 games against newly promoted sides. He's also scored a hat-trick against one of them in each of the previous three seasons (Leicester in 2014-15, Bournemouth in 2015-16 and Hull in 2016-17).

Mauricio Pochettino's side have won 33 points away from home this season (W10 D3 L4), second only to Man City.