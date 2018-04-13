John Coleman: Accrington boss says Exeter will want to spoil promotion party

John Coleman's Accrington Stanley have won 15 of their past 17 League Two matches

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman says Exeter City will want to spoil a potential promotion party on Saturday.

Coleman's side are on a run of 12 games unbeaten and can win promotion if they beat the fourth-placed Grecians.

Should Stanley win, they will seal a place in the third tier for the first time in the club's history.

"It will be a difficult game, they're in good form. They have a lot to play for, like us, and they're a good side," Coleman told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"People think it's a foregone conclusion and that they are turning up for a party, but I'm sure Exeter have got a lot to say about that.

Exeter are the only team who can deny Accrington promotion with their games remaining, with victory on Saturday gifting Coleman's side a memorable promotion.

"Everyone outside will look at the amount of games we've won consecutively and they will see we've got six games do it [win promotion], but that's not necessarily the case," Coleman says.

"The reason why it's special this weekend is because we're playing a team who can knock out of the equation. If we don't win against Exeter, it'll make it even harder for us to get where we want to get to."