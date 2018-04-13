Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock

Saturday's meeting of Killie and Accies is the final Premiership match before the league's split

Hamilton Academical have Darren Lyon suspended for Saturday's rearranged Scottish Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock.

However, Dougie Imrie is back from a ban and David Templeton and Gary Woods could return from injury.

Alex Gogic and Darren Jamieson remain out for Accies, who are four points above the relegation zone.

Killie, who could move to within four points of fourth place, are still without Gordon Greer and Steven Smith.

Hamilton Academical are winless in their past seven Scottish Premiership games against Kilmarnock, failing to score in four of those matches.

Killie are unbeaten in their previous nine visits to Hamilton in the top flight, winning four of their most recent five trips there and conceding just two from their past seven games played.

Accies have lost four consecutive matches in the league, last losing five in a row in October (six straight games).

Killie are enjoying a 10-game unbeaten run in the Premiership and have won five in a row.

Hamilton Academical captain Dougie Imrie: "We know what it takes to get the results.

"It's been happening for a number of years now and it is difficult, but we have the character in the squad to pull through when we need to, and the gaffer keeps going off his nut when we talk about these things.

"We'd like to be pulling away and not be in these situations, but we have been here before and we know how and what it takes to get ourselves out of it, but it would be nice to get safe and see the season out comfortably. But we make it hard for ourselves.

"We have the six games, Saturday is massive for everyone and Kilmarnock have been excellent since Steve Clarke came in, but that run is there to be broken. We know it will be tough but we are up for a challenge."

Kilmarnock assistant manager Alex Dyer: "It's a good game for the lads, we want to keep the run going, put on a good performance and get the three points if we can.

"The lads are in great form, we are all working hard, the whole club is buzzing and we just want it to continue."