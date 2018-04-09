BBC Sport - Liverpool like to play 'long ball' football - Man City's Fernandinho

Liverpool like to play 'long ball' football - Fernandinho

Manchester City's Fernandinho describes Liverpool's playing style as "long ball". The two Premier League sides meet in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

READ MORE:Man City need perfect game - Guardiola

Top videos

Video

Liverpool like to play 'long ball' football - Fernandinho

Video

Favourites stunned, Welsh wonders & throw of a lifetime

Video

Blake misses out on 100m gold after 'running like a kid'

Video

Peaty beaten by millimetres in men's 50m breaststroke

Video

Willstrop ends Commonwealth career with squash gold

Video

A face-plant, a fightback and a shocker - Perry misses out on gold

Video

Welsh gold for Thomas in 200m butterfly

Video

'Nailed the jack' - Drama as Wales beat Scotland to bowls gold

Video

Watch: The moment Reed wins Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Arnold clinches gold and sets new world record in F46 javelin

Video

Cyprus' Georgiou pips Wilson to parallel bars gold

Video

New Zealand's Hubbard out of the weightlifting through injury

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired