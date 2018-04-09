Northern Ireland Women v Norway Women

Northern Ireland manager Alfie Wylie will have to rally his team after their heavy defeat by the Netherlands

Northern Ireland will look to secure their second win of the 2019 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign when they host Norway at Shamrock Park.

Alfie Wylie's side must bounce back from a 7-0 loss to the Netherlands as they attempt to revive their qualification hopes.

The defeat in Eindhoven leaves Northern Ireland in fourth place in Group Three with just one win from four matches.

Norway are third in the group standings with two wins from three games so far.

Norway won the corresponding fixture between the two teams in September 2017 and then thrashed Slovakia 6-1 just four days later but they have played just one competitive fixture since then - a 1-0 defeat by the Netherlands in Groningen.

Freya Holdaway made her competitive debut for Northern Ireland when she came off the bench against the Dutch and the Crystal Palace captain could come into contention to start against Norway if Wylie chooses to make changes to his side.