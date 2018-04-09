Women's World Cup Qualifying
N Ireland Wom19:30Norway Women
Venue: Shamrock Park

Northern Ireland Women v Norway Women

Northern Ireland manager Alfie Wylie will have to rally his team after their heavy defeat by the Netherlands
BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch live on the BBC Sport NI website; match report on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Northern Ireland will look to secure their second win of the 2019 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign when they host Norway at Shamrock Park.

Alfie Wylie's side must bounce back from a 7-0 loss to the Netherlands as they attempt to revive their qualification hopes.

The defeat in Eindhoven leaves Northern Ireland in fourth place in Group Three with just one win from four matches.

Norway are third in the group standings with two wins from three games so far.

Norway won the corresponding fixture between the two teams in September 2017 and then thrashed Slovakia 6-1 just four days later but they have played just one competitive fixture since then - a 1-0 defeat by the Netherlands in Groningen.

Freya Holdaway made her competitive debut for Northern Ireland when she came off the bench against the Dutch and the Crystal Palace captain could come into contention to start against Norway if Wylie chooses to make changes to his side.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 10th April 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales Women532030311
2England Women43101501510
3Russia Women42119727
4Bos-Herze Wom4103311-83
5Kazakhstan Women5005012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women55001531215
2Poland Women421110557
3Scotland Women32017256
4Belarus Women410339-63
5Albania Women6015420-161

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands Women43101301310
2R. of Ireland Wom431061510
3Norway Women320110376
4N Ireland Wom4103414-103
5Slovakia Women5005318-150

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women44001411312
2Ukraine Women32105147
3Denmark Women320110466
4Croatia Women5023312-92
5Hungary Women5014418-141

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women54012432112
2Iceland Women43101431110
3Czech Rep Wom521213677
4Slovenia Women4103512-73
5Faroe Islands Women4004032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women55001311215
2Belgium Women43101731410
3Portugal Women41129364
4Romania Women410358-33
5Moldova Women5005231-290

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women44001411312
2Finland Women42115237
3Austria Women42117527
4Serbia Women511348-44
5Israel Women5014014-141
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

