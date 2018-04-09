Eastleigh: Andy Hessenthaler reveals dressing room 'flare-ups' aided comeback

Andy Hessenthaler stepped up to become Eastleigh manager in December

Eastleigh manager Andy Hessenthaler was grateful for "a few flare-ups" between his players as they battled back for a draw against Wrexham.

The Spitfires' boss revealed "some honest words" were said between his players in the changing room at half-time and almost did his job for him.

"They took the words out of my mouth to be honest," Hessenthaler said.

Eastleigh secured a 1-1 draw against the National League promotion hopefuls courtesy of a stoppage-time equaliser.

"A few words were said at half-time by the group," Hessenthaler revealed to BBC Radio Solent. "That's nice as sometimes there's not enough honesty in the dressing room.

"There were a few flare-ups - nothing personal, but they came out in the second half and started much better."

Hessenthaler, who was promoted from assistant manager in December after predecessor Richard Hill went upstairs to become director of football, was pleased with the passion shown.

"There's still a lot for the players to play for with contracts to decide in the summer," he said.

"I'm just pleased they responded in the right way today and got something out of the game that we deserved."

Eastleigh are 13th in the National League with just five games to play this season.