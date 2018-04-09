Fernando Torres: Striker to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season

Fernando Torres has scored seven goals this term but has often been selected behind team-mates Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa in the second half of the season

Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres says he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker, 34, who is out of contract in the summer, has seen his first-team opportunities limited this season.

The Spain forward was an unused sub as Atletico drew 1-1 at home to rivals Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday.

"This will be my last season at the club. As you can see I am playing very little," said Torres.

The Spaniard rejoined his boyhood side in 2014 after a period on loan at AC Milan. He has scored 126 goals in two spells at the club. He was part of Chelsea's Champions League-winning side in 2012.

"I felt obliged to inform the supporters. It's not been an easy decision. This is not a day for reproaches.

"It's very difficult to say goodbye for the second time. My aim was to hang up my boots here. I want to keep playing for two, three or five years."

Atletico say they will honour Torres at their last home game of the season against Eibar on 20 May and will make it an "unforgettable" occasion.

"Fernando is a legend of our club," said Atletico president Enrique Cerezo, adding: "The doors of Atletico de Madrid will always be open for him.

"We have always said that he would have the decision about his future because this is his home and if he has decided to continue his professional career from the next season in another place, I can only thank him for everything he has given us, which is a lot."