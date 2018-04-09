Torquay United boss Gary Owers criticises 'utterly rank' referee after Dover defeat

Torquay were eight points from safety when Gary Owers took over as manager in September

Torquay United manager Gary Owers hit out at the referee after his side's 1-0 loss at Dover in the National League.

The Gulls had Rhys Healey sent off for two yellow cards before fellow striker Elliott Romain was given a straight red card for as foul in stoppage time.

The defeat left Torquay seven points from safety with only five games left.

"It was a shambolic refereeing performance, it was absolutely dreadful, it's utterly rank," Owers told BBC Radio Devon.

Healey was booked by referee Carl Brook for a dive early in the match, which the 49-year-old felt was a foul in the box.

And Romain, who has scored four times since joining in January, was penalised after a challenge on former Torquay defender Giancarlo Gallifuoco.

An appeal to rescind the red card failed despite the club providing video to the FA. The appeal was stopped as it was said there was "insufficient evidence" to prove it was a wrongful dismissal.

"You book someone for diving, but Rhys didn't dive," said the Torquay boss.

"Elliott's been kicked form pillar to post, never given a free-kick, he wins the ball and he somehow gets sent off.

"I'll get into trouble, but no-one listens, the refereeing at this level is dreadful.

"There's nothing at the top going to the World Cup, well, there's nothing below it coming through either, it's awful."

'The worst possible outcome'

Owers has brought in forwards Elliott Romain (left), Brett Williams (centre) and Rhys Healey - with the trio scoring six goals between them in the last seven games

The loss means that the Gulls must win at least three more games than both Solihull Moors and Barrow if they are to avoid relegation to National League South for the first time in the club's history.

Romain will miss three of the five remaining matches, while Cardiff City loanee Healey must sit out Tuesday's home game against play-off chasing Fylde.

"It's the worst possible outcome for us," added Owers.

"We've lost the game, we've finished with nine men, we've got a game on Tuesday and the lads that are playing at the end are doing more work than they need to as they're having to work for two players that have been sent off.

"Now two very influential players that have scored goals for us are going to be sat in the stands and it's all one man's work."