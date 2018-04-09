Guernsey FC: Ramsgate defeat Green Lions 4-1 to end their nine-game unbeaten run

Harry Tobin celebrates giving Guernsey FC the lead

Guernsey FC's nine-game unbeaten run came to an end as they were hammered 4-1 at home by Ramsgate.

Harry Tobin had given the Green Lions a 21st-minute lead with his second goal in as many games.

But the Kent side rallied after the break as Alfie Paxman levelled in the 57th minute when he was left unmarked in the Guernsey penalty area.

Paxman then scored his second and Oliver Gray added a third on 67 minutes before Simon Geall's late own goal.

The defeat saw Guernsey drop back to 20th place in Isthmian league Division One ahead of a trip to Shoreham on Tuesday night.