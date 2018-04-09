BBC Sport - MOTD2: Chelsea staring Europa League in the face after West Ham draw - Jenas
Chelsea staring Europa League in the face - Jenas
- From the section Match of the Day
Match of the Day 2 pundit Jermaine Jenas says Chelsea are now likely to miss out on Champions League football next season.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-1 West Ham
