BBC Sport - MOTD2: Dangerous Man City like a wounded animal with nothing to lose - Matthew Upson
'Man City like a wounded animal with nothing to lose'
- From the section Match of the Day
Match of the Day 2 pundit Matthew Upson likens Manchester City to a "wounded animal" and thinks they are "dangerous and have nothing to lose" following their 3-2 derby day loss to Manchester United and their recent Champions League travails.
