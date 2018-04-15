Premier League
West Ham20:00Stoke
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Stoke City

Stoke boss Paul Lambert
Paul Lambert's Stoke side go into this game six points from safety.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham manager David Moyes could be boosted by the return from injury of Andy Carroll, James Collins and Manuel Lanzini.

However, Sam Byram, Pedro Obiang and Winston Reid are all still on the sidelines.

Stoke will again be without forward Maxim Choupo-Moting, who is not yet ready to return from a groin injury.

Manager Paul Lambert has no further injury concerns to contend with for the trip to the London Stadium.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Q: Which current Premier League clubs can boast that they have enjoyed ten consecutive seasons in the top flight?

"A: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Everton ………. and Stoke.

"That decade might be about to come to an end with Stoke six points off safety with only five games to play. There have been some positives in their performances under Paul Lambert - but only one win.

"The game is barely any less crucial for West Ham who have five games remaining after Stoke - but all of them against teams in the top nine. The Hammers will probably just survive - but it's been a long and troubled campaign which will fill nobody which much optimism for the immediate future."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager David Moyes: "It was a great point at Chelsea. It's not enough yet but the last two games have given us a lift.

"The ideal situation is to go unbeaten between now and the end of the season, there is no reason why we can't do that."

Stoke manager Paul Lambert: "We have to come away (from West Ham) with something without a doubt. The intent is to go and win and we will do everything we can to get three points.

"If we get a win it drags a few back in and that's the most important thing.

"You need a little bit of luck at certain times but the performances have been incredibly high and the way we have played I couldn't ask for any more from the team."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Things are pretty rosy for West Ham at the moment after their point at Chelsea gave them a bit of breathing space above the bottom three.

The Potters need to start winning games but they just don't have enough firepower in their side and they are not good enough defensively to buy themselves time to nick a goal.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham ended an eight-game winless streak against Stoke by winning the reverse fixture 3-0 in December.
  • The Hammers are aiming to complete their first league double over Stoke since the Potters' first season in the Premier League in 2008-09.
  • The Potters are unbeaten in their last five league visits to face West Ham, although four of those matches were draws.

West Ham United

  • West Ham have only won back-to-back Premier League games at the London Stadium on one previous occasion back in December 2016.
  • Former Stoke player Marko Arnautovic has been involved in 13 Premier League goals this season (nine goals, four assists), five more than any other West Ham player.
  • Only Stoke (63) and Watford (60) have conceded more league goals this than West Ham (58) this season.
  • They are one loss short of reaching 1,000 defeats in the top flight and would become the 16th club to reach this landmark.

Stoke City

  • Stoke have scored just seven Premier League goals in 2018, fewer than any other side.
  • The Potters have lost on their last seven Premier League visits to London, conceding 26 goals while scoring just five in reply.
  • They could equal their longest top flight away unbeaten run against a single opponent of six games set against Bolton Wanderers (1902-1937), Birmingham City (1934-1938), West Ham (1965-1969), Sunderland (1969-1983) and Aston Villa (2011-running).
  • They have already matched their club record of 18 defeats in a single Premier League season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33283293256887
2Man Utd32225563253871
3Liverpool342010478354370
4Tottenham33207665303567
5Chelsea33186957332460
6Arsenal331671062441855
7Burnley33141093329452
8Leicester331110124947243
9Everton34119143954-1542
10Newcastle33109143442-839
11Bournemouth34911144156-1538
12Watford34107174260-1837
13Brighton33811143146-1535
14Huddersfield3498172754-2735
15West Ham32810144058-1834
16Crystal Palace34810163654-1834
17Swansea3389162746-1933
18Southampton33513153353-2028
19Stoke3369183063-3327
20West Brom33312182652-2621
