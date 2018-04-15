West Ham United v Stoke City

Paul Lambert's Stoke side go into this game six points from safety.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham manager David Moyes could be boosted by the return from injury of Andy Carroll, James Collins and Manuel Lanzini.

However, Sam Byram, Pedro Obiang and Winston Reid are all still on the sidelines.

Stoke will again be without forward Maxim Choupo-Moting, who is not yet ready to return from a groin injury.

Manager Paul Lambert has no further injury concerns to contend with for the trip to the London Stadium.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Q: Which current Premier League clubs can boast that they have enjoyed ten consecutive seasons in the top flight?

"A: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Everton ………. and Stoke.

"That decade might be about to come to an end with Stoke six points off safety with only five games to play. There have been some positives in their performances under Paul Lambert - but only one win.

"The game is barely any less crucial for West Ham who have five games remaining after Stoke - but all of them against teams in the top nine. The Hammers will probably just survive - but it's been a long and troubled campaign which will fill nobody which much optimism for the immediate future."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager David Moyes: "It was a great point at Chelsea. It's not enough yet but the last two games have given us a lift.

"The ideal situation is to go unbeaten between now and the end of the season, there is no reason why we can't do that."

Stoke manager Paul Lambert: "We have to come away (from West Ham) with something without a doubt. The intent is to go and win and we will do everything we can to get three points.

"If we get a win it drags a few back in and that's the most important thing.

"You need a little bit of luck at certain times but the performances have been incredibly high and the way we have played I couldn't ask for any more from the team."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Things are pretty rosy for West Ham at the moment after their point at Chelsea gave them a bit of breathing space above the bottom three.

The Potters need to start winning games but they just don't have enough firepower in their side and they are not good enough defensively to buy themselves time to nick a goal.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham ended an eight-game winless streak against Stoke by winning the reverse fixture 3-0 in December.

The Hammers are aiming to complete their first league double over Stoke since the Potters' first season in the Premier League in 2008-09.

The Potters are unbeaten in their last five league visits to face West Ham, although four of those matches were draws.

West Ham United

West Ham have only won back-to-back Premier League games at the London Stadium on one previous occasion back in December 2016.

Former Stoke player Marko Arnautovic has been involved in 13 Premier League goals this season (nine goals, four assists), five more than any other West Ham player.

Only Stoke (63) and Watford (60) have conceded more league goals this than West Ham (58) this season.

They are one loss short of reaching 1,000 defeats in the top flight and would become the 16th club to reach this landmark.

Stoke City