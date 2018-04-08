Udinese 1-2 Lazio: Udinese players wear 11 different shirts from 11 seasons

From the section

Udinese say it is the first time players have worn 11 different shirts in a game

Udinese players wore 11 different shirts from 11 seasons for their 2-1 Serie A defeat by Lazio, before auctioning them for charity.

The outfield shirts were all similar, with black and white stripes on the front and black on the back.

Kevin Lasagna gave Udinese, who are six points above the relegation zone, the lead with a diving header.

But Ciro Immobile equalised from six yards and set up Luis Alberto's winner to lift Lazio into third in the table.

They are above city rivals Roma only on goal difference.

Earlier on Sunday, second-placed Napoli beat Chievo 2-1 thanks to two late goals to move to within four points of leaders Juventus.