Metz 0-5 Lyon

Memphis Depay only assisted six goals in 53 games for Manchester United

Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay had a hand in all five goals as Lyon thrashed Metz.

He is the first player in the top five European leagues to assist four goals in a game since Santi Cazorla for Arsenal against Wigan in May 2013.

The Netherlands forward assisted two Marcelo headers - one in the first minute - with corners before latching onto a through ball to score himself.

Depay then set up Bertrand Traore and Mariano to complete the win.