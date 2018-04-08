French Ligue 1
Metz0Lyon5

Metz 0-5 Lyon

Memphis Depay
Memphis Depay only assisted six goals in 53 games for Manchester United

Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay had a hand in all five goals as Lyon thrashed Metz.

He is the first player in the top five European leagues to assist four goals in a game since Santi Cazorla for Arsenal against Wigan in May 2013.

The Netherlands forward assisted two Marcelo headers - one in the first minute - with corners before latching onto a through ball to score himself.

Depay then set up Bertrand Traore and Mariano to complete the win.

Line-ups

Metz

  • 16Kawashima
  • 4Mandjeck
  • 3Diagne
  • 21NiakhateBooked at 59mins
  • 25Balliu
  • 19MolletBooked at 32minsSubstituted forPobleteat 81'minutes
  • 24Cohade
  • 20PalmieriSubstituted forRivierezat 75'minutes
  • 17Dossevi
  • 29Rivière
  • 9Roux

Substitutes

  • 5Poblete
  • 7Niane
  • 10Milicevic
  • 11Nguette
  • 22Boulaya
  • 28Rivierez
  • 30Beunardeau

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 4Rafael
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 15Morel
  • 22Mendy
  • 29Tousart
  • 12Ferri
  • 28NDombeleSubstituted forDiop Gueyeat 81'minutes
  • 8AouarSubstituted forGouiriat 78'minutes
  • 11Depay
  • 10TraoréSubstituted forMarianoat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Diakhaby
  • 9Mariano
  • 19Gouiri
  • 20Marçal de Oliveira
  • 23Tete
  • 24Diop Gueye
  • 30Gorgelin
Referee:
Antony Gautier
Attendance:
15,540

Match Stats

Home TeamMetzAway TeamLyon
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home18
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Metz 0, Lyon 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Metz 0, Lyon 5.

Attempt blocked. Mathieu Dossevi (Metz) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nolan Roux.

Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iván Balliu (Metz).

Goal!

Goal! Metz 0, Lyon 5. Mariano (Lyon) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

Attempt saved. Mariano (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Metz. Gerónimo Poblete replaces Florent Mollet.

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Pape Cheikh replaces Tanguy NDombele.

Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mathieu Dossevi (Metz).

Attempt saved. Emmanuel Rivière (Metz) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Renaud Cohade.

Attempt missed. Nolan Roux (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Rivière.

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Amine Gouiri replaces Houssem Aouar.

Rafael (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nolan Roux (Metz).

Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.

Substitution

Substitution, Metz. Jonathan Rivierez replaces Julian Palmieri because of an injury.

Corner, Metz. Conceded by Anthony Lopes.

Attempt saved. Renaud Cohade (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Emmanuel Rivière.

Memphis Depay (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Moussa Niakhate (Metz).

Attempt missed. Mariano (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rafael with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Lyon. Mariano replaces Bertrand Traoré.

Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.

Goal!

Goal! Metz 0, Lyon 4. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

Goal!

Goal! Metz 0, Lyon 3. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tanguy NDombele with a through ball.

Foul by Rafael (Lyon).

Julian Palmieri (Metz) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Moussa Niakhate (Metz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Moussa Niakhate (Metz).

Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.

Corner, Metz. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.

Attempt blocked. Nolan Roux (Metz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathieu Dossevi.

Foul by Marcelo (Lyon).

Nolan Roux (Metz) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Jérémy Morel (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mathieu Dossevi (Metz).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 8th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32273296227484
2Monaco32217477344370
3Lyon32189569363363
4Marseille31188564382662
5Rennes32138114138347
6Nice32137124344-146
7Montpellier31101563126545
8Nantes32128123135-444
9Saint-Étienne321110113745-843
10Guingamp32118133646-1041
11Dijon32118134560-1541
12Bordeaux32117143642-640
13Amiens32107152934-537
14Angers32812123743-636
15Caen32105172342-1935
16Strasbourg32810143857-1934
17Toulouse3279162944-1530
18Troyes3285192546-2129
19Lille3277183051-2128
20Metz3257202963-3422
View full French Ligue 1 table

