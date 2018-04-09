Alfredo Morelos was controversially booked for simulation as Rangers eased past Dundee at Ibrox and will now face a one-match suspension.

The Colombian went down in a collision with Elliot Parish with the Dundee goalkeeper leaving the field nursing a bloodied face.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty branded the decision "ludicrous".

MATCH REPORT: Rangers 4-0 Dundee

Available to UK users only.