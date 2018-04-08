Women's World Cup Qualifying
England women: Fran Kirby and Demi Stokes withdraw from squad for Bosnia game

Women's World Cup qualifier: England 0-0 Wales highlights
Chelsea forward Fran Kirby and Manchester City full-back Demi Stokes have withdrawn from the England women's squad for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier away to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Stokes felt unwell following Friday's goalless draw with Wales and has returned to her club.

The Football Association said Kirby had pulled out because of "an ongoing injury concern".

Friday's match was Phil Neville's first at home since taking charge of England.

They have won one, drawn two and lost one of their four games since the former Manchester United defender's appointment as manager in January.

England, ranked second in the world, are a point behind Group 1 leaders Wales with a game in hand.

Bosnia, ranked 57th in the world, are fourth in the five-team group, seven points behind England.

The seven group winners will qualify automatically for the 2019 World Cup in France, with the four best runners-up entering the play-offs.

Full updated England squad:

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps (Reading), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Gabrielle George (Everton), Alex Greenwood (Liverpool), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Reading), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading).

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City).

