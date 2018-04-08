BBC Sport - Chelsea 1-1 West Ham: David Moyes delighted with point
Moyes 'delighted' with point at Chelsea
- From the section West Ham
West Ham boss David Moyes says his side "did a really good job" in earning a point against a "very good" Chelsea.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-1 West Ham United
