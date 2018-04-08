BBC Sport - Arsenal 3-2 Southampton: Arsene Wenger says Gunners found 'resources' to win
Tired Arsenal found 'resources' to win - Wenger
- From the section Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praises his players for their "togetherness" and their ability to find the necessary "resources" to beat Southampton at the Emirates Stadium, despite a packed fixture schedule.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 3-2 Southampton
