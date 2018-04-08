BBC Sport - Highlights: Partick Thistle 0-1 Kilmarnock
Highlights: Partick Thistle 0-1 Kilmarnock
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Stuart Findlay scores the only goal as Kilmarnock extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches. Commentary from Liam McLeod.
MATCH REPORT: Partick Thistle 0-1 Kilmarnock
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired