BBC Sport - Highlights: Hamilton Academical 1-2 Celtic

Highlights: Hamilton Academical 1-2 Celtic

Leigh Griffiths scores for the first time since January as Celtic move within one victory of a seventh successive top-flight title. Commentary from Paul Mitchell.

MATCH REPORT: Hamilton Academical 1-2 Celtic

Available to UK users only.

