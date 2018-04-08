BBC Sport - Highlights: Hamilton Academical 1-2 Celtic
Highlights: Hamilton Academical 1-2 Celtic
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Leigh Griffiths scores for the first time since January as Celtic move within one victory of a seventh successive top-flight title. Commentary from Paul Mitchell.
MATCH REPORT: Hamilton Academical 1-2 Celtic
