Highlights: Ross County 1-1 Hibernian
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Oli Shaw scores a 90th-minute equaliser for profligate Hibernian as Ross County climb off bottom spot in the Premiership table. Commentary from Rob Maclean.
MATCH REPORT: Ross County 1-1 Hibernian
