BBC Sport - Highlights: Heart of Midlothian 2-0 Aberdeen

Highlights: Heart of Midlothian 2-0 Aberdeen

Steven Naismith and David Milinkovic score in two first-half minutes as Heart of Midlothian ease to a win over a sloppy Aberdeen. Commentary from Liam McLeod.

MATCH REPORT: Heart of Midlothian 4-0 Aberdeen

Available to UK users only.

