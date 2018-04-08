Match ends, Napoli 2, Chievo 1.
Napoli 2-1 Chievo
Napoli scored two late goals to keep their Serie A title dreams alive with victory over struggling Chievo.
Dries Mertens had a penalty saved for the second-placed hosts before Emanuele Giaccherini, on loan from Napoli, set up Mariusz Stepinski for the opener.
But substitute Arkadiusz Milik headed home Lorenzo Insigne's cross to equalise with one minute left.
And 20-year-old midfielder Amadou Diawara curled home his first league goal in injury time to rescue a win.
Napoli are four points behind leaders Juventus, who beat Benevento 4-2 on Saturday, with the title rivals playing on Sunday, 22 April (19:45 BST).
Inter Milan missed the chance to go third as they lost 1-0 to Torino with Adem Ljajic scoring the only goal.
Two of the bottom three teams won - with Crotone beating Bologna and Verona seeing off Cagliari, both 1-0.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23Hysaj
- 62Tonelli
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Silva DuarteBooked at 54mins
- 5Marques LoureiroSubstituted forZielinskiat 70'minutes
- 42Diawara
- 17HamsikSubstituted forMilikat 64'minutes
- 7Callejón
- 14MertensSubstituted forRogat 90+5'minutes
- 24InsigneBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 11Maggio
- 18do Nascimento
- 19Milic
- 20Zielinski
- 21Chiriches
- 22Sepe
- 27Machach
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- 99Milik
Chievo
- 70Sorrentino
- 27DepaoliBooked at 12mins
- 40Tomovic
- 14Bani
- 18Gobbi
- 77Bastien
- 8Radovanovic
- 4Rigoni
- 17GiaccheriniBooked at 55minsSubstituted forLerisat 82'minutes
- 69MeggioriniSubstituted forStepinskiat 52'minutes
- 45IngleseBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 3Dainelli
- 5Gamberini
- 9Stepinski
- 10Gaudino
- 11Leris
- 12Cesar
- 20Pucciarelli
- 31Pellissier
- 55Vignato
- 56Hetemaj
- 90Seculin
- 98Confente
- Referee:
- Gianluca Manganiello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home33
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away2
- Corners
- Home14
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Chievo 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces Dries Mertens.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, Chievo 1. Amadou Diawara (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Mattia Bani.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Stefano Sorrentino.
Booking
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Fabio Depaoli (Chievo).
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 1, Chievo 1. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a through ball.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Mariusz Stepinski (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mário Rui.
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Mattia Bani.
Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by José Callejón.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Mehdi Leris replaces Emanuele Giaccherini.
Attempt blocked. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elseid Hysaj.
Offside, Chievo. Nicola Rigoni tries a through ball, but Mariusz Stepinski is caught offside.
Foul by Amadou Diawara (Napoli).
Roberto Inglese (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Roberto Inglese (Chievo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Inglese (Chievo).
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Tonelli (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Massimo Gobbi.
Lorenzo Tonelli (Napoli) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Massimo Gobbi.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 0, Chievo 1. Mariusz Stepinski (Chievo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Emanuele Giaccherini.
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samuel Bastien (Chievo).
Hand ball by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Inglese (Chievo).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Allan.
Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a through ball.