Napoli 2-1 Chievo

Amadou Diawara was Napoli's unlikely hero with his first goal in 69 Serie A games

Napoli scored two late goals to keep their Serie A title dreams alive with victory over struggling Chievo.

Dries Mertens had a penalty saved for the second-placed hosts before Emanuele Giaccherini, on loan from Napoli, set up Mariusz Stepinski for the opener.

But substitute Arkadiusz Milik headed home Lorenzo Insigne's cross to equalise with one minute left.

And 20-year-old midfielder Amadou Diawara curled home his first league goal in injury time to rescue a win.

Napoli are four points behind leaders Juventus, who beat Benevento 4-2 on Saturday, with the title rivals playing on Sunday, 22 April (19:45 BST).

Inter Milan missed the chance to go third as they lost 1-0 to Torino with Adem Ljajic scoring the only goal.

Two of the bottom three teams won - with Crotone beating Bologna and Verona seeing off Cagliari, both 1-0.