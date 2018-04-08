Rangers: Kenny Miller plans to continue playing next season

Kenny Miller opened the scoring in the 4-0 win over Dundee on Saturday

Kenny Miller says he may have to leave Rangers this summer after revealing he plans to continue playing next season.

The 38-year-old, who is out of contract this summer, marked his return to the starting line-up with the opener in Saturday's 4-0 win over Dundee.

"Nothing has been discussed regarding my future," Miller said.

"Who knows what will happen at the club in the summer, so I'll look after myself because I want to continue playing. I'll stay focused on that."

Miller made his first start of 2018 against Dundee, having last found the net when he hit a double against Hearts in October.

After tearing a hamstring before Christmas he was out for two months, but was back against Dundee and helped the Ibrox men move second in the table above Aberdeen on goal difference.

Miller now hopes to play a part against Celtic in next Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final.

"It was good to get back into the starting line-up because I haven't done that since December," he said. "It's been a frustrating time out for me. But sometimes you just have to bide your time.

"Hopefully my experience is important to the team - and I hope it's required next week as well.

"I was being written off after the injury but I was comfortable with it, I always felt I'd come back. I'd relish the chance to go in against Celtic next week."