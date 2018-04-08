Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Ziggy Gordon, Kris Boyd

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reveals he wants to keep loanee Odsonne Edouard beyond the summer, but confirms no agreement has yet been reached with his parent club Paris St-Germain. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic could lose out on making Edouard a permanent signing due to a tie-up between parent club Paris Saint-Germain and Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes. (The Mail on Sunday)

Better news for Celtic fans though is that winger James Forrest wants to stay at the club for the rest of his career. (Daily Record)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon could be dropped for the trip to Hamilton Academical, with manager Brendan Rodgers keen to spare the 35-year-old from playing on the artificial pitch having just returned from injury. (Scotsman)

Rangers striker Kenny Miller insists he is ready to start next weekend's Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final after scoring on his return to the side against Dundee. (Herald)

Meanwhile, manager Graeme Murty has vowed to appeal against Alfredo Morelos' yellow card for diving in the 4-0 win over Dundee, with the card likely to earn him a one-game ban. (Sun - print edition)

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is hoping to feature when his side meet Celtic at Hampden in the Scottish Cup next weekend, having watched from the stands when the Ibrox men beat their rivals in 2016. (Daily Record)

Former Hamilton and Partick Thistle defender Ziggy Gordon says he has had offers to return to Scotland, but for now is happy to stay in Poland with league leaders Jagiellonia. (Sunday Mail - print edition)

Kris Boyd is the non-Celtic player of the year according to manager Brendan Rodgers, with the Kilmarnock striker scoring 20 goals this season. (Herald)

Former Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson says Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers told him being sacked by MK Dons could end up being the best thing for him. (Sunday Mail)

Edinburgh Rugby's Duncan Weir says he was "determined to prove he was a good player" after hearing his contract would not be renewed. (Sun)

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie admits to being worried by the "toothless" nature of his side's 26-8 defeat by Scarlets on Saturday, despite the fact they are still on course to win the Pro14 Conference A. (Herald)