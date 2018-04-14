Celtic v Rangers

Rangers lost to Celtic in last season's Scottish Cup semi-final

Stuart Armstrong will be assessed by Celtic before Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers.

Jack Hendry is ineligible while Nir Bitton and Jonny Hayes remain out injured.

Josh Windass has returned to training with Rangers, having been out with a calf knock.

Captain Lee Wallace and Jordan Rossiter are also back in the squad but David Bates and Ryan Jack are still missing.

Left-back Wallace last played in September and Rossiter has not featured since August, while fellow midfielder Windass sat out last week's Premiership defeat of Dundee, having been taken off the week before.

Defender Hendry cannot play, having featured for Dundee earlier in this season's Scottish Cup, while midfielder Armstrong, who has had a calf problem, was an unused substitute as Celtic beat league opponents Hamilton Academical last Sunday.

League Cup winners and Premiership leaders Celtic, who are trying to win successive domestic trebles, have met Rangers three times in the league this season with Celtic winning both of their trips to Ibrox and the other game at Celtic Park ending goalless.

Brendan Rodgers' side also won last season's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers, though the Ibrox side beat Ronny Deila's Celtic on penalties in the last four of the previous year's competition. Graeme Murty takes charge of his first semi-final as Rangers boss.