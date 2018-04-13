Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion

Alexis Sanchez has had a hand in four goals in his last two Premier League games (1 goal, 3 assists).

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is expected to play after overcoming a sickness bug.

Both Phil Jones and Daley Blind have both returned to training following injury but are unlikely to be risked, whilst Sergio Romero remains out.

Ex-United defender Jonny Evans is a doubt for West Brom with a knee injury.

Nacer Chadli and Sam Field are available having played for the club's under-23s side earlier this week while Daniel Sturridge is also in contention.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Manchester United's remarkable win at the Ehitad last Saturday not only put City's champagne on ice, it practically ensured that United will qualify for the Champions League. If Mourinho could add the FA Cup then this would be a successful campaign - not the stuff of Old Trafford legend perhaps, but fruitful nonetheless.

The only fruit Albion's hapless band of ageing ne'er-do-wells are likely to experience is the rotten variety, hurled - hopefully metaphorically - by their long suffering supporters. It has been a season of rank ineptitude from the very top of the club down.

Baggies fans will hope that the popular Darren Moore can at least bring some self-respect when relegation is confirmed. For the moment the jury will be out on their appointment of Giuliano Terraneo as technical director.

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Brom first-team coach Darren Moore: "We can't stop the talk around the club... there is still games to be played. It is all about the next fixture. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep planning and preparing as best as we possibly can and remain focused."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is hard to see anything but a defeat for the Baggies at Old Trafford but, more pertinently, I want to know which Manchester United team we are going to see - the one from the first half at Etihad Stadium, or the one from the second half.

Prediction: 3-0

Premier League predictions: Lawro v comedian Elis James

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom have won three of the nine Premier League matches against Manchester United since Alex Ferguson retired as United manager (D2, L4).

Of those three Baggies wins, two came at Old Trafford: 2-1 in September 2013 and 1-0 in May 2015.

United are looking to complete the league double over the Baggies for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Manchester United

Manchester United have 71 points, which is already the most the Red Devils have managed across a single season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

United have won their last five league matches. It's their best sequence of results since a run of six victories between December 2016 and January 2017.

They have fallen behind in three of those five games but recovered to claim victory on each occasion.

United have kept a league-high 16 clean sheets this season with 11 of those coming in home fixtures.

They have only ever lost one Premier League game at Old Trafford to a side that began the day bottom of the table, to Blackburn in December 2011.

Romelu Lukaku scored a hat-trick for the Baggies in a 5-5 draw against United in 2013, which was Ferguson's last fixture in charge.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have taken just two points from the last 30 available to them (D2, L8).

They are winless in their last 15 Premier League away games, losing 11 and drawing four.

All of their seven away league points have come against teams that began the day in the top half of the table.

They have dropped a league-high 26 points from winning positions this season.

The Baggies have scored just 26 Premier League goals in 2017-18, the same total Manchester United have registered in the first half in games alone.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 9% Probability of home win: 87% Probability of away win: 4%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.