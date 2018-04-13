Newcastle United v Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been directly involved in seven goals in his first seven league games for Arsenal (six goals and one assist)

TEAM NEWS

Islam Slimani is available for Newcastle after missing last weekend's win against his parent club Leicester.

Manager Rafael Benitez has a fully-fit squad to choose from for Sunday's match.

Arsenal will assess midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere, who both suffered injuries against CSKA Moscow.

Granit Xhaka may return after missing Thursday's game through illness, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comes back into the fold having been cup-tied.

Mohamed Elneny is also available after winning an appeal against the red card he received against Southampton.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Newcastle are staying up. Fact.

"An old 'Rafa-ism' that's true despite his understandable caution until they've got to 40 points.

"They'd get there with a win here, and must have a great chance against an Arsenal side coming off the back of Moscow on Thursday and now prioritising the Europa League.

"Arsene Wenger will make some changes, although one in particular will surely strengthen the Gunners' chances of a first domestic away win of 2018.

"Cup-tied in Europe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to the Premier League nicely, and could score in a fifth successive game - against a club he nearly joined, in a part of the world where he's made his mark before."

Twitter: @Guymowbray

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am going to go for a draw but it is hard to predict a result for this one because I have no idea what sort of team Arsene Wenger will put out after Thursday's trip to Moscow.

Winning the Europa League to get into the Champions League is obviously the priority for the Gunners now.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have lost their last 10 league games against Arsenal.

The only time they have had a longer losing streak against a particular Premier League opponent was from 2009 to 2015, when they suffered 12 consecutive defeats against Manchester City.

Their last home league win against the Gunners was on 10 December 2005, when Nolberto Solano scored the only goal.

Arsenal have won more Premier League games 1-0 against Newcastle than any other opponent. Nine of their 26 wins against the Magpies in the division have been by a single goal, including the last three.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have won 19 points in 2018, a total bettered only by the top four (prior to the latest round of matches).

They could claim four straight Premier League wins for the first time since a sequence of five victories between October and November 2014 under Alan Pardew.

The Magpies have lost seven of their nine league games this season against the sides currently in the top six (W1, D1), with the only victory coming against Manchester United on 11 February.

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger's side are the only Premier League side yet to pick up away point in 2018, losing all four of their top-flight games on the road this calendar year.

The last time Arsenal lost five successive away league games was in 1984 - a run which ended with a 3-1 victory at St James' Park, with Charlie Nicholas scoring twice for the Gunners that day.

They have not started a calendar year with five consecutive away league defeats since 1925.

The Gunners are one short of conceding 800 Premier League goals under Arsene Wenger. The only manager to have seen his teams concede more in the division is Harry Redknapp (846).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can become the first player to score in five successive league games for the Gunners since Olivier Giroud netted in six consecutive matches in 2015. Giroud's fifth game in that sequence was a 2-1 win away to Newcastle in which he scored twice.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 28% Probability of away win: 45%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.