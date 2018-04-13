Championship
Wolves12:00Birmingham
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolves v Birmingham City (Sun)

Sam Gallagher of Birmingham City
Sam Gallagher is hoping to be fit for Birmingham
Click here for live text coverage on Sunday 11:45-14:30 BST

Wolves could already be promoted back to the Premier League by the time they host Midlands rivals Birmingham City.

If second-placed Fulham fail to beat Brentford on Saturday, Wolves will be up and they will be champions if they then win at Molineux.

Relegation-threatened Blues hope Sam Gallagher is fit after the calf injury that has kept him out for a month.

Without the on-loan Southampton player, boss Garry Monk has just one recognised striker in Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Che Adams serves the final game of his ban, which could mean Jeremie Boga starting out of position again up front.

Monk's side, who pulled clear of trouble with a timely run of straight wins, have picked up just a point from their last two games.

But they are guaranteed to go into Sunday's derby still outside the relegation zone as 21st-placed Bolton and 22nd-placed Barnsley face each other the previous day.

SAM's prediction
Home win 72%Draw 18%Away win 10%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Wolves have won only two of their last 10 home matches against Birmingham in all competitions.
  • Last season's 2-1 home defeat, in which ex-Wolves man David Davis got the winner, was one of only two wins for Gianfranco Zola in his 22 games City boss.
  • But Birmingham have only won two of their last 11 league meetings with Wolves, the most recent meeting being a 1-0 home defeat in December, when Leo Bonatini got the most recent of this season's 12 goals.
  • There has been a red card in each of the last three Championship meetings between the clubs - all three for Birmingham (Jack Storer, Paul Robinson and Harlee Dean).
  • Garry Monk is the seventh different boss to manage in this fixture since the start of 2016-17 (Walter Zenga, Gary Rowett, Paul Lambert, Gianfranco Zola, Nuno, Steve Cotterill and Monk being the others).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves42288676364092
2Fulham422312772413181
3Cardiff41248962352780
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Derby411814960402068
6Millwall4218141054391568
7Middlesbrough421991459411866
8Bristol City4217141159481165
9Sheff Utd42198155749865
10Brentford4217131258471164
11Preston421615115244863
12Ipswich42168185052-256
13Norwich421414144652-656
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR421411175363-1053
16Hull421114176461347
17Sheff Wed421114175059-947
18Nottm Forest41137214359-1646
19Reading421012204661-1542
20Birmingham42117243261-2940
21Bolton42912213464-3039
22Barnsley41813204261-1937
23Sunderland42615214574-2933
24Burton42711243077-4732
View full Championship table

