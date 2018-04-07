BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Ards 1-4 Glentoran
Glentoran run out clear victors away to Ards
Irish
Glentoran come from a goal down to win 4-1 away to Ards in the Irish Premiership.
The hosts took the lead through Kyle Cherry but the seventh-placed Glens hit back with two Dylan Davidson penalties and further goals from Jonny Addis and Curtis Allen.
