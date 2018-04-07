BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Dungannon Swifts 2-0 Carrick Rangers
Swifts' second-half double stuns Carrick
Irish
Second-half goals from Seanan Clucas and Cormac Burke give Dungannon Swifts a 2-0 win over Carrick Rangers at Stangmore Park.
The defeat leaves Carrick Rangers just two points above bottom side Ballinamallard United as they bid to avoid the automatic relegation spot.
