BBC Sport - Watford 1-2 Burnley: Gracia - We should have killed the game
Watford failed to 'kill' game - Gracia
- From the section Watford
Watford manager Javi Gracia blames poor defending from set plays after his side threw away a lead to lose 2-1 to Burnley at Vicarage Road.
MATCH REPORT: Watford 1-2 Burnley
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
