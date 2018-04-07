BBC Sport - Watford 1-2 Burnley: Dyche praises players' mentality
Dyche praises Burnley mentality at Watford
Burnley manager Sean Dyche praises the character his players showed as they came from behind to beat Watford.
MATCH REPORT: Watford 1-2 Burnley
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
