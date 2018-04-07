BBC Sport - Man City 2-3 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho says his team deserve more respect
Man Utd deserve a little more respect - Mourinho
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says his team are better than people say and he is a better manager than people say after they came from behind to beat Manchester City and delay their title celebrations.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United
