BBC Sport - Stoke 1-2 Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino satisfied by 'solid' Spurs performance
Pochettino satisfied by 'solid' Spurs performance
- From the section Tottenham
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is satisfied by a "solid" performance from his team to secure their sixth Premier League victory in a row.
MATCH REPORT: Stoke 1-2 Tottenham
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired