BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Crusaders drop points at home to Glenavon
Crusaders drop points at home to Glenavon
- From the section Irish
Andrew Mitchell scores a 75th-minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw against Crusaders at Seaview after Paul Heatley had given the home side a first-half lead.
Crusaders are now level on points with Coleraine at the top of the table but Stephen Baxter's side remain top thanks to a much superior goal difference.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired