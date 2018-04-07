Scottish League Two: Peterhead & Montrose win at top, Cowdenbeath win at bottom

Russell McLean scored twice as Peterhead beat Berwick Rangers

Peterhead remain top of the Scottish League Two table on goal difference after they and Montrose won.

The Blue Toon beat hosts Berwick Rangers 3-1, while Montrose were 5-0 winners away to third-placed Stirling Albion.

Stenhousemuir replaced Elgin City in the top four after beating Edinburgh City 4-1.

Elgin lost by the same scoreline at Annan, while bottom side Cowdenbeath beat Clyde 1-0.

Russell McLean fired in from close range to give Peterhead the lead and Jason Brown got Peterhead's second.

McLean added another in the second half and Jack Hamilton slotted in a consolation for Berwick.

Lewis Milne scored a hat-trick for Montrose after Martin Rennie's opener, with Cameron Ballantyne also on target.

Third-top Stirling's misery was compounded by a red card for Willie Robertson midway through the second half as they missed out on confirming their place in the promotion play-offs.

Harrison Paton, Colin McMenamin and Andrew Dallas scored to put Stenny in control against Edinburgh, who replied through Cameron Blues before Dallas got his second.

At Galabank, Scott Roberts and Aidan Smith scored for Annan and Shane Sutherland pulled one back for Elgin.

But Conor O'Keefe and Blair Henderson added further goals for Annan.

Cowdenbeath kept their hopes of avoiding a relegation play-off thanks to Brad Smith's winner midway through the second half against Clyde.

The Blue Brazil are now seven points behind Berwick and Edinburgh, with a game in hand over the capital side but having played one more than the Borderers.